PPP delegation to meet CEC Sikandar Raja to discuss upcoming elections

An eight-member group from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is set to meet the Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja to discuss election issue.

This team includes important figures like Syed Naveed Qamar, Nair Bukhari, and Farooq H. Naik. Additionally, notable members Taj Haider, Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar, Murad Ali Shah, and Faisal Kundi are also part of this group.

The meeting is aimed at expressing the PPP’s stance on holding elections on time in the country.

Earlier, CEC Sikandar Raja had extended an invitation to all political parties to share their viewpoints on election issue.

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday engaged in talks with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to discuss the upcoming general elections.

A four-member MQM delegation headed by Dr. Farooq Sattar reached the Election Commission to meet the ECP officials.

MQM leaders Javed Hanif, Zahid Malik and Yasir were also included in the delegation.

Delegations from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have previously engaged with ECP officials.

The focus of these consultations includes various aspects like the division of constituencies, updates to electoral rolls, the election timetable, and the overall conduct of the general elections.