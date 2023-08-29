PPP urges CEC to conduct elections within 90 days

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) delegation on Tuesday visited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold consultations on a roadmap for the upcoming general elections.

PPP delegation comprising Nayyer Bukhari, Sherry Rehman, Murad Ali Shah, Naveed Qamar, Taj Haider, and Faisal Karim Kundi visited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for a consultative meeting. ECP members, secretary, and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja assured the PPP delegation that general elections would be held in the country soon after the completion of process for delimitation of constituencies.

The PPP leaders highlighted the need for holding general elections within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies. They urged for a fast-track completion of the ongoing constituency delimitation process to enable the scheduling of general elections at an earlier date, which would help bring economic stability and reduce uncertainties.

Addressing the media after the meeting, PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari said the PPP reiterated its demand for holding of next general elections within the constitutionally mandated period.

Advertisement

“We adopted that stance that ECP should announce the new election date and schedule,” Bukhari said, adding that there is uncertainty in the country on the polls.

He further said that the PPP would formulate its next plan of action after a meeting of its central executive committee (CEC) in Lahore where the ECP’s response in the meeting would be discussed.

PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman said that they had a meeting with the ECP officials in a conducive environment and put forward all reservations.

He said the electoral body is responsible for conducting the elections but the Constitution says the polls should be held within 90 days after assembly dissolution.

Naveed Qamar said the PPP had conveyed to the ECP that the delimitation process would not be “extensive” as there was no change in the composition of seats in the National Assembly.

He said the delimitation process could be completed by December. He said the ECP will discuss the issue and might announce a new timeline for delimitations.

Advertisement

Last week, the PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) decided to advocate conducting the general elections within ninety days. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired the session of the PPP CEC to make key decisions including general elections and consultations with the ECP.