KARACHI: The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is poised to make significant political determinations, which might include matters concerning the forthcoming general elections in the country.

Key figures of the party are expected to convene for the CEC meeting scheduled for 3:00 PM on Friday (today). During this assembly, discussions will revolve around recommendations related to the date of the general election. Moreover, proposals for expediting the process of delimitation will also be deliberated upon.

Furthermore, the party aims to finalize the members of its delegation who will engage in consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will preside over the CEC session, which will be attended by notable figures such as Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

It’s worth noting that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has initiated consultations with major political parties as part of preparations for the general elections, seeking to solidify the electoral roadmap.

Earlier this month, the PPP called upon the ECP to declare the date for the upcoming general election. Faisal Karim Kundi, a prominent PPP figure, stressed the party’s aspiration for impartial and comprehensive elections held across Pakistan on a single day.

Kundi emphasized the urgency of promptly announcing the election date without delay and underscored the immediate issuance of the election schedule. He expressed perplexity regarding personnel transfers and appointments before the election timeline and the intricacies of the delimitation procedure.

Highlighting the significance of upholding transparency and credibility, the PPP leader underscored the caretaker government’s responsibility to ensure impartial, equitable, and transparent elections. This, he highlighted, would nullify any doubts regarding the legitimacy of the electoral process.

