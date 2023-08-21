President Alvi demands dismissal of secretary Waqar Ahmed

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of President Dr. Arif Alvi’s public repudiation of his endorsement of the Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Army Act, the President’s Secretariat declared on Monday that the services of Secretary Waqar Ahmed were no longer required within the Presidential establishment.

“In light of the unequivocal statement issued yesterday, the President’s Secretariat has communicated to the Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister that Mr. Waqar Ahmed, who held the position of Secretary to the President, is no longer deemed necessary in his current capacity and should be transferred promptly to the Establishment Division,” as detailed in a statement shared on the official social media platform X associated with the President of Pakistan.

Read more: Special Court established for Official Secrets Act cases

Moreover, the statement conveyed an additional inclination towards the appointment of Ms. Humaira Ahmed, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, to assume the responsibilities of the Secretary to the President.

President Alvi’s remarks on Sunday stirred a debate when he asserted that he had abstained from affixing his signature to the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill. This revelation surfaced a day after the said bills had been officially ratified as acts of parliament. President Alvi clarified that he had reservations about the content of these newly legislated acts.

Advertisement

Taking to the X platform, President Alvi made his position clear, stating, “I affirm solemnly that I did not endorse the Official Secrets Amendment Bill, 2023, and the Pakistan Army Amendment Bill, 2023, owing to my objections to their provisions.”

The president disclosed that he had specifically instructed his staff to return the bills unendorsed within the stipulated time frame in order to nullify their legal impact. “I repeatedly verified with them whether the bills had been returned and was consistently assured that they had been. However, I have now become aware that my staff acted against my directives and desires. Given that Allah is all-knowing, I trust that He will forgive, Insha’Allah.”

President Alvi’s statement was made in response to the situation in which he had officially signed the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill 2023 on August 19.