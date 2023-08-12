President approves Anwarul Haq Kakar’s appointment as caretaker PM

Appointment approved under Article 224 A of the Constitution.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar as the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The president approved the appointment under Article 224 A of the Constitution.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے انوار الحق کاکڑ کی بطور نگران وزیراعظم تعیناتی کی منظوری دے دی صدر مملکت نے تعیناتی کی منظوری آئین کے آرٹیکل 224 ایک اے کے تحت کی pic.twitter.com/U8mGQXLZva — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 12, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz and Opposition Leader Raja Riaz on Saturday agreed on the name of Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar as caretaker PM.

Talking to the media, Raja Riaz said that in the meeting with PM Shehbaz , the two leaders reached a consensus on the name of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senator.

The premier and opposition leader jointly signed and sent the advice to the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.

This development transpired subsequent to President Alvi’s correspondence to PM Shehbaz, reminding both him and the opposition leader of their obligation to propose a “suitable individual” for the role of interim Prime Minister by August 12 (Saturday).

In the communication addressed to both PM Shehbaz and Riaz, the president highlighted Article 224A, which mandates that a nomination for the position of caretaker Prime Minister must be put forth within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

“As stipulated in Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the Prime Minister and the leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly are required to suggest a fitting candidate for the appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister no later than August 12th,” conveyed President Alvi in the letter.

Raja Riaz explained that the selection of a candidate from an underdeveloped province for a significant position aimed to address feelings of deprivation.

Senator Kakar participated in the 2002 National Assembly elections as a PML-N candidate but was unsuccessful.

In 2015, he served as the spokesperson for the Balochistan government during Nawab Sanaullah Zehri’s leadership.

In 2017, he won a senate seat as an independent candidate and later joined the Balochistan Awami Party.