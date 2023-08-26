Protests against soaring electricity bills across nation continue

In various cities of Pakistan, a growing chorus of frustration resonates as citizens take to the streets to protest against soaring electricity bills.

In the city of Multan, citizens joined hands in a spirited protest against the exorbitant bills they received for their electricity usage.

Frustration ran high, and in a creative act of defiance, protesters placed their bills atop donkeys near Bomb Mor on Jalalpur Parwala Road.

Their message was clear stating that they struggle to pay these bills, and they call upon the government to alleviate the tax burden.

The sentiment of the protesters echoed across Multan, as the city witnessed an upsurge in public outcry against the steep electricity bills.

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) officials, in an effort to prevent any untoward incidents, took the precautionary step of prohibiting the use of vehicles with official number plates by their employees.

In Jaranwala, citizens escalated their protest against excessive electricity bills. They closed off the Nankana-Jaranwala Road 8 check stop, symbolizing their frustration. Some protesters even resorted to setting their bills on fire, drawing attention to their discontent.

The city of Peshawar bore witness to similar scenes of dissent. Citizens took to the streets for a second consecutive day to express their outrage over the heavy electricity bills.

The heart of the city, near Gunj Gate Circular Road, became a focal point for the protesters. In an act of symbolic defiance, protesters burned their bills, highlighting the depth of their frustration.

The magnitude of the bills was not the only issue at hand. Citizens voiced their concern about the sharp increase in electricity costs and the imposition of excessive taxes.

The burden on households had reached a breaking point, pushing some to the edge of desperation. Reports emerged of people selling their belongings to meet these escalating expenses, while others felt compelled to contemplate drastic measures.

The protesters in Peshawar warned that if their concerns were not heeded, the consequences could be dire. They expressed that the rulers were exacerbating the situation by ignoring the public’s plight, and if this trend continued, the repercussions would inevitably fall back on those in power.

Across the nation, from Multan to Jaranwala and Peshawar, a common thread of frustration ran through these protests.

The people’s call for relief from the heavy burden of electricity bills and taxes resonated, creating a symphony of voices demanding change.