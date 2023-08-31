PSX loses 1242 points, investors suffer from billions of rupees

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed its most challenging day as financial losses worth billions of rupees befell investors.

The prevailing unfavorable economic conditions, coupled with the depreciating value of the rupee, led to a substantial plummet in the stock market, resulting in a staggering decline of 1242 points on Thursday.

At a certain juncture, the PSX encountered a loss surpassing 1700 points; by the day’s closure, the KSE 100-Index had marked a notable descent of 1242 points, concluding at a value of 45002 points.

This downward trajectory caused substantial financial repercussions for investors, with significant sums of money being eroded within the Pakistan stock market.

The trading session witnessed the exchange of 280 million shares, totaling a value of 12 billion rupees.

Throughout the trading period, the PSX encountered a notable decline of 2.69 percent.