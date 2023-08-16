PSX witnesses bearish trend on Aug 16

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday (Aug 16) witnessed bearish trend losing 419.31 points, a negative change of 0.86 per cent, closing at 48,146.44 points against 48,565.75 points the previous trading day.

A total of 194,576,873 shares were traded during the day as compared to 251,692,333 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.670 billion against Rs 9.038 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 339 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 88 of them recorded gains and 227 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 19,296,096 shares at Rs 2.28 per share; Dewan Motors with 14,109,099 shares at Rs.15.14 per share and Oil and Gas Dev with 10,957,134 shares at Rs.98.28 per share.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 44.00 per share price, closing at Rs 1,770.00, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton with an Rs 25.79 rise in its per share price to Rs 488.29.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 140.00 per share closing at Rs 1,760.00; followed by Rafhan Maize with Rs 100.00 decline to close at Rs 8,500.00.