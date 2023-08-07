PSX witnesses negative trend as 199 points drop

KARACHI: Negative trend was witnessed at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday after boom last week.

The 100-Index closed at 48386.25 points after falling 199.46 points. Business got off to a brisk start the first day of the week.

An increase of 449.21 points was recorded in the100-Index previously.

 

