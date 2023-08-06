PTI chairman kept his morale high in captivity: jail sources

PTI chairman spent part of the night sleeping.

PTI chief spent the first night of captivity in the high-security barracks of Attock Jail.

He was provided breakfast and dinner as per the jail manual.

Following the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case, he had been shifted to Attock jail and kept in the high-security barracks of the prison.

PTI chairman was a bit restless but he did not complain and kept his morale high during captivity.

The sources reported that the PTI chief spent part of the night sleeping, woke up for Tahajjud prayers, and performed Fajr prayers.

Right after the Fajr prayers, PTI chairman was served toast, egg, butter, and tea.

PTI chairman has also been kept in the same prison, where PMLN’s Nawaz Sharif was imprisoned for some time.

Other facilities provided to the PTI chairman included necessary equipment, towels, tissue paper, mineral water, glass, tasbih, a clock, a chair, and a mattress for sleeping on the ground.

However, Nawaz Sharif had been kept in a better class during captivity which included facilities of TV, newspaper, reading books, stationery, air conditioner or room cooler, small fridge, and bed and labor.

These facilities for the PTI chairman have been subject to the permission of the Home Department or the court.

Security is on high alert inside and outside of the Attock Jail with a large number of commandos of the Prisons Department deployed around PTI chief’s captivity area.

The lawyers were not even allowed to meet PTI Chairman after his sentence, while reports of the PTI chief’s transfer from Attock Jail to Central Jail Adiala are also circulating.

However, the immediate transfer is not under consideration by the Jail authorities.