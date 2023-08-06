PTI chairman will be shifted from Attock to Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: The authorities concerned have decided to shift the PTI chairman from Attock to Adiala Jail, sources on Sunday said.

The PTI chairman is likely to be transferred from Attock to Rawalpindi shortly.

The chairman will be shifted to Adiala Jail under tight security, sources said.

Security has been tightened outside Adiala Jail.

On the other hand, sources said Punjab Home Department has approved to give B class to the PTI chairman in Jail.

The chairman PTI was given all facilities under B class, the jail sources said.

The PTI chief will be allowed to meet his family once a week in jail, they confirmed.

Following the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case, he had been shifted to Attock jail and kept in the high-security barracks of the prison.

PTI chairman was a bit restless but he did not complain and kept his morale high during captivity.

The sources reported that the PTI chief spent part of the night sleeping, woke up for Tahajjud prayers, and performed Fajr prayers.

The former prime minister of Pakistan had been served dinner and breakfast as per the jail manual.

Right after the Fajr prayers, PTI chairman was served toast, egg, butter, and tea.

PTI chairman has also been kept in the same prison, where PMLN’s Nawaz Sharif was imprisoned for some time.