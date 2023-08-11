PTI chairman’s interim bail in seven cases rejected

ATC Judge Aijaz Buttar presided over the hearing of the bail application.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday rejected the interim bail requests of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in seven cases due to his absence.

ATC Judge Aijaz Buttar presided over the hearing of the bail application submitted by the PTI chairman for seven cases, which included the Jinnah House attack case.

At the start of the session, Barrister Salman Safdar, the attorney representing the former prime minister, asked the court to exempt his client from appearing in court for a day, as he is currently imprisoned and unable to be present for the bail extension hearing.

Safdar requested the court not to dismiss the plea solely based on technicalities, to which the judge responded that the client had already been granted multiple opportunities.

Subsequently, the court rejected the interim bail requests of the former prime minister and PTI chairman in all seven cases.