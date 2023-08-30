PTI chairman’s lawyers head toward Attock Jail for cypher case hearing

The legal team of PTI Chairman Imran Khan is heading towards the Attock Jail for the cypher case hearing.

PTI lawyers Ali Ijaz Bhuttar, Naeem Haider Panjotha, Umair Niazi and others left for the Attock Jail.

Advocate Ali Ijaz Bhuttar stated that they have several objections on the remand of PTI chairman that was said to be approved for former prime minister.

Added “If it was done judicially, when was it done and how was it possible without telling Chairman PTI and his lawyers?”

Further added we will ask the judge about when PTI chairman was presented in the court and when did the judge go to the Attock jail if PTI chief was not presented before the court.

The former prime minister will not be taken to the special court for the extension of judicial remand in the case. Instead, the hearing will be conducted within the jail premises.

Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain will conduct the hearing inside the Attock Jail.

The Law Ministry had given permission to conduct the hearing of the cipher case in Attock Jail.

The ministry has issued a notification to set up a special court for the cipher case in jail tomorrow.

The PTI chief has been arrested in the cypher case. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will seek extension in judicial remark regarding it problem in the case of the missing document.

A special court recently established to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act had directed the Attock Jail authorities to keep Imran in “judicial lockup” and produce him on August 30 in connection with the cipher case.