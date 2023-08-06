PTI chief failed to present evidence in his defence: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman failed to present evidence in his defence in the Toshakhana case, Bol News reported.

Talking to media, Maryam Aurangzeb said courts were present and everyone had the right to respond to the allegations. The case went through all the process of investigation and then the trial court gave its verdict, she said.

“Arrest is not an act of political revenge. The arrest of Chairman PTI is not related to politics. The case remained in the courts, all stages of the law have been completed,” she said adding that the former prime minister could no more keep the masses in dark.

The PTI chief was the mastermind of May 9 attacks on military installments, she said. On May 9, PTI workers destroyed sensitive installations, she maintained. She said action was being taken according to the law against those involved in the attacks.

The information minister said the PTI chairman sold state gifts and he was inquired by the court about the state gifts.