LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee has expressed its serious concern over the treatment being met with the PTI chairman in jail.

Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who presided over the Core Committee meeting held here on Sunday, in a special video message said that most of the members expressed their concern over the treatment of Chairman PTI.

Everyone was surprised that the arrest order was with the Islamabad Police, while the arrest was made by the Punjab Police, Qureshi said.

The order was to shift the chairman PTI to Adiala Jail but he was taken to Attock Jail, he said and added Attock Jail does not even have facilities up to B class.

It has come to our knowledge that the former Prime Minister of the country has been kept in the cell of 9 by 11, Qureshi said.

He lamented that the chairman PTI’s lawyers were denied to access to him, adding that the lawyers tried on Friday and even now the team of lawyers is present in Attock Jail.

“Why are they not being given access despite millions of efforts,” Qureshi asked and said, “Tomorrow we have to file an appeal for the release of the PTI Chairman PTI.”

Qureshi questioned, “How can we file an appeal unless the letter of attorney is signed by Chairman PTI?”

Medical examination is the fundamental right of every accused and the duty of jail authorities, the PTI vice chairman said.

The board formed in PIMs and polyclinics was waiting but Chairman PTI was not brought there, he criticised.

In Attock, there is no post of an authentic doctor, only one dispenser is available, Qureshi lamented.

There are situations where a doctor is called from the district headquarters hospital when necessary, he said.

He said that the PTI Chairman has been kept in C Class in jail and the party core committee are also concerned about the food being provided to the chairman.

He feared that the PTI Chairman’s life is in danger, demanding that the Supreme Judiciary should immediately take notice of this. “I expect that justice will be given to us,” he hoped.

It is hoped that Chairman PTI would be given his basic and constitutional right, Qureshi said.

The first priority of the core committee is the protection and release of Chairman PTI, for which they are working hard, he maintained.