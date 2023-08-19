PTI-P will wipe out PTI in next elections: Pervez Khattak

PTI Parliamentarians held its first political gathering in Nowshera.

Pervez Khattak said they will wipe out PTI in the next elections.

Mahmood Khan said PTI-P will form next government in KP.

NOWSHERA: The PTI-Parliamentarians led by former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak held its first show of strength by holding a political gathering in Nowshera.

Addressing the political event, Khattak lashed out his previous party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chairman Imran Khan. He vowed that former ruling party will be wiped out in the next elections.

“When I left PTI I faced abuse on social media. Their leader did not teach manners and civility. The leader is the one who teaches the workers respect and discipline,” he said, regarding the former prime minister who is now imprisoned.

Khattak said PTI leaders taunted for him being alone but the Nowshera have supported him. He is Imran Khan is a proud and arrogant person and the party will be wiped out in the next election. “If PTI is not wiped out in the next election, then change my name,” he said.

Khattak said he served the PTI more than anyone and claimed the party’s success in 2013 general elections were due to him. “PTI came to power because of me. Imran Khan used to mention the performance of KP government in every speech,” he said.

He said young people have a misconception that Imran Khan will come and create ‘Naya Pakistan’. He said the PTI chief befooled the nation including him.

He expressed hope that the people of KP will support them. He said they will create a manifesto that will be actionable and will not lie to the people.

PTI-P will form next govt

In his address, PTI-P leader Mahmood Khan and thanked the people of Nowshera for making the rally a success. He

He said Pervez Khattak is an old friend and now the party chief. He said there are around 130 political parties registered in the country but only a few participate in elections.

He claimed that PTI-P will form the next government in the province. He said this is the beginning and they will hold rallies in the entire province.

He said the youth will not discriminated and they will not speak against anyone in the party manifesto He said Khattak led the province and as chief minister introduced projects like police reforms, health card and BRT metro bus.

He said the Swat Motorway was constructed from Peshawar to DI Khan and Dir Motorway was built. He said they completed dozens of projects in KP for the welfare of the people,

Mahmood Khan said they will solve the law and order situation and restore peace if they form the next government in the province. If you want to end corruption and bad governance, you have to bring PTI-P, he claimed.

PTI-P Secretary Information Ziaullah Bangash addressed the gathering and said Nowshera is now the bastion of the party. He said the PTI-P will started its campaign in Hazara Division next week and tell about their manifesto.

“We want peace and prosperity. We will not do politics of abuse. We will respect every party and its leader and worker,” he said, adding they have served the province and will continue to do so.