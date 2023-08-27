PTI stands second in KP LG by-elections

PESHAWAR: Unofficial and preliminary results from the by-elections in KP have been reported.

All six village and neighborhood councils in Peshawar have reported their results on Bol News.

Out of these six seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged victorious in three, as confirmed by the Election Commission.

Specifically, PTI secured the Peshawar, Ghari Banat One, Ghari Fazal Khaliq, and Naudhia Bala seats, according to the Election Commission.

In the Village Council Regi Yousafzai, a candidate from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam was declared successful by the Election Commission.

Nashit, a candidate from the Awami National Party, emerged as the winner for the Village Council Maruf Zai.

Moreover, an independent candidate secured victory on the Ghari Banat Char seat, as reported by the Election Commission.

On a broader scale, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released preliminary results for all 72 seats in the local government by-elections. Among these, independent candidates have secured success in 40 seats, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates have clinched 14 seats. Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidates have been declared victorious in six seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami candidates secured five seats. Awami National Party candidates were successful on four seats, and Pakistan People’s Party and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan candidates achieved victory in two and one seats respectively.

On a broader scale, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released preliminary results for all 72 seats in the local government by-elections. Among these, independent candidates have secured success in 40 seats, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates have clinched 14 seats. Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidates have been declared victorious in six seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami candidates secured five seats. Awami National Party candidates were successful on four seats, and Pakistan People's Party and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan candidates achieved victory in two and one seats respectively.