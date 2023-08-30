PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh arrested outside SHC

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Shaikh on Wednesday was arrested outside the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The PTI leader, who was absconding several months after the violent protests on May 9, appeared in court to seek bail in a vandalism case.

Shaikh approached the Sindh High Court challenging his non-bailable arrest warrants issued by an anti-terrorism court in Hyderabad in the May 9 riots.

He maintained that he has secured protective bail from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and the Sindh High Court also barred his arrest in any case.

He requested the SHC to suspend the non-bailable arrest warrants issued by a Hyderabad ATC. The court suspended the arrest warrants directing authorities not to arrest him. However, police arrested him after his appearance in court.

Haleem Adil is accused of involvement in the violent protests triggered by PTI chairman Imran Khan on May 9. He was among several PTI leaders booked for the protests in Karachi.

Speaking with journalists outside the court before his arrest, the senior PTI leader said false cases were made against him

“Blowing up balloons has also become terrorism,” he said, adding that people who held press conferences were let off.

Shaikh said he and his colleagues are still facing lawsuits due to political vengeance. He said that has been exposing the corruption of the PPP. He lamented the violation of Constitution and law.