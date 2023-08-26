Qureshi moves IHC against his physical remand in cypher issue

PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi has challenged his physical remand in the cypher case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Qureshi, the former foreign minister, has filed a petition contesting the remand granted by a special court to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The case pertains to a diplomatic cipher that reportedly went missing from a former prime minister and PTI chairman.

Qureshi’s petition seeks the court’s declaration that the decisions made on August 20, 21, and 25 by the trial court are null and void.

He appealed to the high court to overturn the physical remand decision and instead place him under judicial remand.

Denying any wrongdoing, Qureshi asserted that the case against him was orchestrated with malicious intent and government connivance. He clarified that he neither received the cipher telegram nor shared its transcript with anyone. He highlighted that the record indicates the cipher was in the possession of the foreign ministry.

Expressing his concerns, Qureshi pointed out that despite the prosecution’s failure to present evidence, the trial court granted his physical remand. The petition names the federal government and the secretary interior as respondents.

Earlier, a special court in Islamabad approved the FIA’s request for a three-day physical remand of Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the diplomatic cipher case. The case revolves around the Official Secrets Act 2023. The court ordered Qureshi to be presented again on August 28.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was detained in Islamabad last week. The FIR was lodged on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act, based on a complaint from the Home Secretary.

The report included the names of former prime minister Imran Khan and Qureshi, along with former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar, for their alleged involvement in misusing the classified document.