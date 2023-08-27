Rain with thundershower expected in Islamabad, Punjab, KP

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta twenty-two,Gilgit nineteen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty  degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu and Leh, while cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower  in Pulwama , Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula fifteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh ten, Shopian and Anantnag fourteen degree centigrade.

