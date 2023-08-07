Rangers Lance Naik martyred in Lyari

KARACHI: Rangers personnel was martyred by unknown persons at Al Falah Checkpoint outside Lyari Bihar Colony, spokesman of Sindh Rangers said on Monday.

During the snap checking near Lyari Bihar Colony Al Falah Chowki, a Rangers officer was fired upon on the signal to stop suspected motorcyclists, the spokesman Sindh Rangers added.

Rangers personnel Lance Naik Dilshad was martyred by firing, the spokesperson said.

On behalf of the Rangers, the search for the accused involved in the incident is ongoing, he said and added that teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

On the other hand, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken the notice of the incident.

He ordered the authorities concerned to arrest the accused as soon as possible.