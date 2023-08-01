Rizwana torture case: Court approves interim bail of judge’s wife

ISLAMABAD: The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Tuesday approved interim bail of the key suspect in Rizwana torture case, Somia Asim, till August 7, Bol News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr Abida Sajjad heard the case.

Jahangir Jadoon appeared on behalf of the 14-year-old torture victim.

The court inquired where the original CNIC of the main suspect was. The court directed her to submit her CNIC with the court.

Abida Sajjad set Rs0.1 million bail for wife of a civil judge bail.

Advertisement

Somia Asim had filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail. In her petition, she said without a doubt, Rizwana worked as a house maid with her, however rest of the things were not as mentioned in the FIR. The plea said she never tortured the young girl. She was an educated person and wife of a civil judge, it added.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court had given her protective bail till August 1, the plea said requesting to approve her pre-arrest bail.