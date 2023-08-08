Road named after Allama Iqbal in New York

With Pakistan’s Independence Day around the corner, a road in New York City’s Queens borough has been named after Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the country’s national poet who visualized and then worked for a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

‘Allama Iqbal Avenue’ was inaugurated at a well-attended ceremony in Richmond Hill section of Queens, amid loud slogans of ‘Pakistan Zinda Bad’ by people waving the national flag.

The event marked the culmination of intensive lobbying efforts over a long period by the Pakistani-American community members, with the leading role played by the American-Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG), a not-for-profit organization.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Masood Khan congratulated President American Pakistani Advocacy Group Ali Rashid for his leadership in having the avenue co-named as ‘Allama Iqbal Avenue’ in New York.

He also paid tribute to Ali Rashid for his resolute efforts to build better relations between Pakistan and the United States and creating greater awareness about the history and culture of Pakistan in the United States.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker of the New York City Council Adrienne Adams said as we approach Pakistan Independence Day, he is honored to celebrate the co-naming of 109th Street and 101st Avenue as ‘Allama Iqbal Avenue’.

He said Allama Iqbal’s work and vision led to the creation of Pakistan as an independent country.

Founder and President American Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG) Ali Rashid on the occasion said that the co-naming of the corner of 109th Street and 101 Ave as ‘Allama Iqbal Avenue’ represents a monumental accomplishment for Pakistani Americans in New York and throughout United States.

He said this co-naming ceremony will help develop immense cultural understanding and aid in interweaving our communities further.