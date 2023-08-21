Samsam Bukhari joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

LAHORE: Former provincial minister Samsam Bukhari has joined Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Bukhari made the announcement while addressing a press conference with IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Bukhari strongly condemned the May 9 incidents during which military installation were attacked after the arrest of the PTI chief said that he had no knowledge of the plan.

“I condemn the May 9 incidents. What happened on May 9 should not have happened. The May 9 events left a deep impact on the country,” he said, adding that the state institutions and government should be on the same page.

On the occasion, IPP chief Jahangir Khan Tareen welcomed Samsam Bukhari into the party, stating a jumbo jet will be required as a large number of people will join the IPP.

Tareen said that elections should be held according to the new census. He said the decision regarding conducting elections has to be taken by the election commission. “I don’t think the elections will go beyond March,” he said.

He also expressed resentment at President Arif Alvi’s statement regarding the Army Amendment Act and the Official Secret Act. He said the caretaker information minister has given a clear statement on it.

Meanwhile, on special instructions of Jahangir Khan Tareen, the JKT Flood Relief Fund was established to help the flood-hit people.

Under the fund, intensive relief activities will be started in the flood-hit areas of the country. The heavy machinery provided by Jahangir Tareen is already engaged in building embankments to stop floods.

Tareen vowed that no effort would be spared to help the flood-affected brothers. He said they will stand by the flood-hit people until their recovery.

Samsam Bukhari recently quit the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf over May 9 events, saying he condones politics of violence and all institutions will have to worked together.

Earlier, a purported audio leak featured Samsam Bukhari in which it was presumed that May 9 incidents were the outcome of a “premeditated conspiracy.”