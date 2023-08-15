Samsam Bukhari quits PTI condemning May 9 incidents

Former PTI stalwart decides to join IPP.

Bukhari held meeting with IPP chairman Jahangir Tareen.

He announced his dissociation from PTI.

PTI leader and former Punjab minister Syed Samsam Bukhari on Tuesday announced parting ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a repeated scene like other PTI deserters, Bukhari also announced his dissociation with PTI after condemning the May 9 incidents.

Bukhari said “I don’t believe in politics of violence as all institutions are ours and we have to work together. “

Besides, PTI deserter has now decided to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) after meeting with President Jahangir Tareen, Aoun Chaudhry, and Numan Langriyal.

Samsam Bukhari will officially announce his joining with IPP in a few days.