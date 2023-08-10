SBP to issue Rs100 coin to commemorate 10 years of CPEC

KARACHI: To mark the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to issue Rs 100 commemorative coin on Friday.

The coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation from August 11, 2023, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

The government of Pakistan has decided to issue a commemorative coin of Rs.100 in recognition of the significant contribution of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to country’s infrastructure and economic development since its decade of inception in 2013.

The coin is in round shape milled with serrations on the edge, diameter of 30.00 mm, weight 13.5 grams and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents, the statement read.

On the obverse side and in the centre of the coin, an artistically designed five-pointed star has been reflected. The crescent moon and star as present in Pakistan’s national Flag and a group of five stars as present in China’s national Flag were also shown inside the artistically designed star at right and left positions, respectively.

The wordings “CELEBRATING 10 YEARS OF CPEC” in English Script and “ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN” in Urdu Script were written on the top and bottom of the star along with the periphery while both wordings were separated with two stars on left and right sides of the coin.

The face value of the coin in bold numeral “100” and in Urdu script “Rupiya” are written on the right and left sides of the star respectively.

On the reverse side and in the centre of the coin, an artistically designed five-pointed Star has been reflected. The crescent moon and star as present in Pakistan’s national Flag and a group of five stars as present in China’s national Flag were also shown inside the artistically designed star at right and left positions, respectively.

Wordings “CHINA PAKISTAN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR” in English and Chinese Scripts are written on top of the star along with periphery. Wordings “PAKISTAN CHEEN EQTESADI RAHDARI” in Urdu Script and “FROM VISION TO REALITY” in English Script were written at the bottom of the star along with the periphery.

All these wordings on top and bottom were separated with two stars at the left and right sides of the coin while Years in numeral “2013” and “2023” were also written on the left and right centre of the coin depicting decade of high-quality development of CPEC, it added.