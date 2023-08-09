SC halts PTI chairman’s arrest in lawyer killing case till Aug 24

Plaintiff’s lawyer and the bench had a heated exchange of words.

The Supreme Court has issued a temporary halt to the potential arrest of PTI chairman in the case involving the murder of a lawyer in Quetta.

This stay will remain in effect until August 24.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, there was a heated exchange of words between the plaintiff’s lawyer, Amanullah Kanrani, and the bench.

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi cautioned Kanrani about a potential contempt of court notice, prompting Kanrani to offer an apology. The court then deferred its decision on this matter.

Imran Khan’s legal representative, Latif Khosa, informed the court that his client had already been arrested in a different case, and there were summons for lawyers as well.

Kanrani leveled an accusation against Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, suggesting the judge’s involvement in a case registered in Sindh. In response, the judge requested Kanrani to provide evidence for this claim.

Justice Rizvi mentioned, “Without substantiation, I may need to issue a contempt of court notice, as this can amount to character assassination.”

Justice Rizvi questioned, “What specific case is being discussed here?”

Kanrani replied, “If you’re acting in your capacity as a judge, I’ll present arguments. However, if you’re part of the proceedings, my response would be different.”

The court observed that Kanrani’s demeanor did not align with that of experienced lawyers, and he offered an apology with folded hands.

Justice Yahya Afridi remarked, “I acknowledge your apology.”

Nevertheless, Justice Rizvi and Justice Mazahar Naqvi declined to accept the apology at that time, and the court postponed its decision regarding the apology.