SC issues written order pleas against civilians’ trial in mily courts

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued its written ruling on constitutional petitions against trial of civilians in military courts.

The ruling said that the SC issued an order rejecting the plea to constitute a full court bench in the military courts case, adding that two judges of the nine-member bench constituted to hear the case of military courts had refused to participate whereas one judge recused himself on the objection of the government, the order says.

It further said that requests to constitute a full court to hear cases against the trial was rejected as the apex court judges were on leaves.

The Supreme Court has declared in 2021 that only the Chief Justice has the authority to form the benches, the written ruling says.

The Chief Justice as Master of the Roster Bench having decided on the composition, it says

The current situation is not possible to constitute a full court bench in the case of military courts. All judges unavailable due to summer vacation, the order clarifies.

 

