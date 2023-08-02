SC rejects plea seeking full court in civilians’ military trial case

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday rejects plea seeking full court in civilians’ military trial case.

CJP said judges not available for full court.

‘We will continue our work whether someone likes it or not,’ says CJP.

A six-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik, was hearing the case.

CJP Bandial stated that judges are not available for the full court, and added that some members of the present bench are also hearing the case by canceling their leaves.

He stated that a nine-member larger bench was formed twice but both of them did not work.

CJP Bandial remarked “Like it or not, these are matters of history” adding that whatever the situation is, the decision has to be taken by the people.

“History will judge whether we did our job properly or not,” remarked the chief justice.

The CJP also expressed hope that the civilians would not be tried till the conclusion of the ongoing case.