SC rejects PTI chief’s plea for injunction on Toshakhana trial

Supreme Court issues notice to Election Commission on appeal of PTI chief.

The court sought the response from the Election Commission on Friday.

A special bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi conducted the hearing.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down PTI chairman’s plea seeking injunction on Toshakhana trial.

SC heard the appeal against the High Court order of not grant injunction to former PM in the Toshakhana case.

Chairman PTI’s lawyer Khawaja Haris appeared in the Supreme Court, where a special bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi conducted the hearing.

Khawaja Haris stated that the High Court did not issue an injunction on Toskhana trial.

In the court order, it was decided that the petitions before the High Court will be decided first, Justice Yahya Afridi said.

Added “May the High Court gives you the relief tomorrow needed by you.”

Later remarked that your request will be heard the day after tomorrow, adding review what is pleaded in the present petition.

Justice Yahya said to PTI lawyer “You have considered the court order as if the application had been dismissed.”

PTI counsel Haris states that the statement of 342 of PTI chairman has also been recorded yesterday.

Following these remarks, the SC issued notice to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on appeal of PTI chief and sought response by the election body by Friday.

Later, Khawaja Haris remarked that the trial court had sought list of witnesses by today stating that otherwise the right of defense would be lost.

SC judge expressed displeasure on discussing trial court in the Supreme Court and rejected the request of PTI chairman for injunction on Toshakhana trial for the time being.