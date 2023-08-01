SC reserves verdict on forming full court in civilians’ military trial case

The verdict is to be announced tomorrow.

AGP presents a list of 102 people under military custody to Supreme Court.

CJP says an independent body should review if arrests’ basis.

The Supreme Court is set to announce its decision on a new plea seeking the formation of a full court on cases involving civilians’ military trials resulting from the May 9 violent protests.

The verdict will be revealed tomorrow (August 2). The bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and including five other justices, reserved the judgment during the hearing of similar petitions challenging the government’s choice to try civilians in military courts.

The Attorney General of Pakistan presented a list of 102 suspects held by the military, and discussions were held on the validity of these arrests.

The court directed all petitioners to express their opinions on the request for a full court, and the decision on this matter will also be announced tomorrow.

The initial petitions were filed by PTI Chairman, former Chief Justice Jawwad S Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, including Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali, urging the court to declare the military trials as unconstitutional.

The former Chief Justice, through his lawyer, filed a petition stating that Section 2(1)(d)(i) and (ii) of the Pakistan Army Act were not in alignment with the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution and should be nullified.

Furthermore, five members of civil society from different cities, represented by Faisal Siddiqi, appealed to the highest court to declare the military court trials of civilians as unconstitutional.

Likewise, Aitzaz Ahsan’s petition challenged the government’s decision to subject civilians to military court trials.