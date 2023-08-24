SC sought report from govt on PTI chairman’s condition in jail

In a recent legal development, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken an active interest in the conditions surrounding the imprisonment of the PTI chairman.

The case centers around the Toshakhana scandal, and the Supreme Court has begun proceedings based on the Chairman’s request.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandyal, is overseeing the hearing. Justices Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Jamal Khan Mandukhel are also part of this bench.

As the hearing commenced, the lawyer representing the PTI Chairman, Latif Khosa, approached the podium to present arguments. Interestingly, the Chairman’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, were also present in the courtroom.

During the course of the hearing, it was noted that discussions were ongoing in the High Court concurrently. Latif Khosa expressed his appreciation for the Chief Justice of the High Court’s involvement in the case.

The matter at hand involves the potential suspension of the Chairman’s sentence, which raised the Chief Justice’s observation that even if the sentence is suspended, the situation might not be fully resolved.

The chief justice also highlighted that he intends to seek answers from the government on the condition of PTI chairman in Attock Jail. This implies that he will question not only his sentence but also the facilities available in Attock Jail, remarked CJP Bandial.

Justice Jamal Mandukhel emphasized his full confidence in all high courts and expressed concern about the negative impact of lawyer criticisms on the judiciary.

In response, Latif Khosa asserted that he has always respected every court from the Magistrate level to the Supreme Court. However, he acknowledged that internal tensions within the judiciary cause distress.

During the hearing, CJP inquired whether Latif Khosa had met with the Chairman. To which, Khosa confirmed that he visited the jail to meet the Chairman but highlighted an unusual situation where a man in police uniform was seated between them.

He clarified that the purpose of his visit was not to discuss political matters but to address fundamental rights issues and alleged violations.

The chief Justice cautioned against discussing matters not present in the court records and emphasized the importance of sticking to facts.

Furthermore, CJP Bandial demanded that the federal government provide a written response detailing the facilities provided to the PTI chairman in prison.