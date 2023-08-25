ISLAMABAD: Security agencies have successfully foiled attempts to compromise the privacy of mobile phones belonging to government officials.

The Prime Minister’s House has revealed that these security measures have effectively thwarted an effort to breach the mobile devices of high-ranking government personnel.

The intention behind this nefarious scheme was to clandestinely extract sensitive information from government staff, including administrative officials, all the while masquerading as senior figures within the government.

The information that has come to light indicates that the hackers used WhatsApp to disseminate links with the purpose of hacking mobile phones, with the goal of surreptitiously collecting information.

In light of these unfolding events, the Prime Minister’s Office has issued clear instructions to government officials, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a vigilant posture, refraining from interacting with irrelevant messages, and promptly notifying the Cabinet Division of any such suspicious communications.