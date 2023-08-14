Senate approves resignation of Caretaker PM Awarul Haq

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday approved resignation of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar from the seat of Senate, Bol News reported.

The Senate Secretariat has issued a notification in this regard.

A day ago, the caretaker prime minister had announced his resignation from the senatorship and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Although it was not legally necessary for the Caretaker Prime Minister to leave the senatorship, but still he resigned as a senator for neutrality.

The caretaker prime minister should be neutral and above party affiliations. The caretaker prime minister has the responsibility to conduct elections in a neutral manner.

Earlier on August 13, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had congratulated Anwaarul Haq Kakar on his appointment as Caretaker Prime Minister and expressed the confidence that he would ensure holding of free, fair and impartial elections in the country.

The prime minister had said that trust reposed by all parties in Kakar’s name had proved their proper choice as the upcoming caretaker PM was an educated person and patriot.

He had said that under a constitutional process, they had agreed upon the name of a suitable person and thanked former leader of opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz for holding a consultation in this regard, PM Office Media Wing had said in a press release.