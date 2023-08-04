Senate Committee unanimously approves Ruet-e-Hilal Bill, Hajj Umrah Bill

Advertisement
The Senate Committee for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has unanimously approved The Pakistan Ruet-e-Hilal Bill, 2023 and The Hajj and Umrah Regulation Bill, 2023.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri at the Parliament House in Islamabad.
Minister for Religious Affairs Muhammad Talha Mahmood stressed the importance of this legislation to ensure the proper management of Hajj and Umrah.
