Senior bureaucrat refuses posting as president’s secretary

ISLAMABAD: Senior bureaucrat Ms Humaira Ahmed has refused to accept the post of Secretary of the President’s House amid the ongoing controversy, BOL News reported.

Humaira Ahmed, a BPS Grade 22 officer, expressed reservations about her appointment of the secretary in the President’s House. She said that in the current situation, her appointment to the presidency is not appropriate, sources informed.

However, the written order of Humaira Ahmad’s posting has not been issued. An officer cannot refuse written order on postings and transfer. Humaira Ahmed has verbally expressed her concerns, sources added.

Earlier President Dr Arif Alvi dismissed his secretary after a controversy erupted over the signing of two bills – the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2023.

The President’s Secretariat has written a letter to the principal secretary to the prime minister that the services of serving secretary to the president are no more required.

“The services of Mr Waqar Ahmed, Secretary to the President, are no more required and are surrendered to the Establishment Division, immediately,” read a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat.

“It has also been desired that Ms Humaira Ahmed, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, may be posted as Secretary to the President,” the statement added.

Secretary Waqar Ahmed denied wrongdoing

Later in the day, a letter emerged from Waqar to President Alvi denying involvement and urging him to withdraw the letter on his dismissal. He said the president has sent a message that the secretary is responsible for any irregularity in connection with processing of the bills.

Waqar said the army act bill was received on Aug 2 by the presidency and moved to the president’s office from the secretary’s office on Aug 3 with a note saying that the time of 10 days for giving assent or sending the bill back would be completed on Aug 11.

“The honourable president neither assented the bill nor gave written permission for returning the bill for reconsideration by the Parliament,” he said, adding that the file has still not been returned to the secretary’s office.

He said the secrets act bill was received on Aug 8 by the presidency and sent to the president’s office from the secretary’s office on Aug 9 with a note saying that the president had ten days to assent to the bill or return it.

He added that Alvi exercised neither of the two options and the bill still had not been returned to the secretary’s office. He said the above facts “clearly indicate that I neither delayed above two mentioned two bills nor committed any irregularity or negligence”,

Mr Waqar added that the files were still lying in the president’s office as of Aug 21, and therefore, President Alvi’s decision to surrender his services was “not based on justice”.

He requested the president to order an inquiry by the Federal Investigation Agency or any other agency to determine the facts and fix responsibility for any lapse, if committed by any officer or official. He said he was willing to give his statement under oath.

He reiterated he is neither responsible for delay nor undermined the office of the president. He requested that the letter regarding the surrender of his services as secretary be withdrawn.