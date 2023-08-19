Shah Farman decides not to participate in next elections

PESHAWAR: Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shah Farman has decided to not contest the upcoming general elections.

In a video statement Shah Farman said he will not to participate in electoral politics. He said his family including his sons and brothers will not participate in next election.

The former governor said that he is handing over his constituency to party workers. “I am handing over my constituency to party workers. Other party leaders should leave their constituencies to their workers or close aides,” he said.

“People who are actively trying bring forward their their family in politics are conspiring against me,” he added, adding that

Shah Farman said those money launderers and those who own two houses in foreign countries are afraid of him. “If you don’t want to do electoral politics, why will you make a conspiracy against the party?” he asked.

It must be mentioned was among those PTI leaders who joined by former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak last month.

Pervez Khattak announced the formation of a new political party called the PTI-Parliament with the support of 57 assembly members formerly belonging to the PTI.

Khattak announced the formation in Peshawar after parting ways with the PTI. He had expressed his displeasure over the policy of the PTI chief and condemned the May 9 riots.

Former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and former Governor Shah Farman were also part of the new party.