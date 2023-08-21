Shah Mahmood Qureshi remanded into FIA custody for four days

ISLAMABAD: The court established under the Official Secret Act has granted remand of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi for four days to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Bol News reported.

Judge of the special court, Abul Hasnat Muhammed Zulqernain announced the verdict after completion of arguments of the parties in the case pertaining to cypher.

Lawyer Shoaib Shaheen assured the court of cooperation with the FIA on the matter of cypher. He repeatedly opposed the demand of physical remand of his client. Qureshi’s lawyer Ali Bukhari also opposed the demand.

FIA took Shah Mahmood with them from the Judicial Complex in Islamabad under strict security.

