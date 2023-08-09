Shahid Khaqan Abbasi apologises to people of Pakistan for being a part of worst assembly

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has apologised to the people of Pakistan for being a part of the worst National Assembly.

“I apologize to the people of Pakistan for being a part of the worst assembly.”

He expressed these astonishing remarks while conversing with the media, here on Wednesday.

History will decide what we did whereas people have not found anything, only lost, he lamented.

The current assembly was the worst assembly in history, he observed,

He further said that the people of Pakistan would be happy with the salvation of this assembly.

“Today is the place of happiness that the people of Pakistan have got rid of it,” he said.

“I am ashamed to have been a part of this House. We all have a role in this worst assembly,” he ramarked.