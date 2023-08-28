SHC bars arrest of ex-minister Mukesh Kumar in corruption case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has barred the arrest of former Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla against inquiries initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Court issued a written order after an application was filed against the possible arrest of the former provincial minister. The court ordered that Mukesh Kumar shall not be arrested in NAB inquiries of the Food Department and the Excise and Taxation Department

The court instructed Mukesh Kumar to cooperate with NAB investigation and appear before the agency whenever summoned. The court issued notices to the NAB prosecutor and instructed the investigating officer to produce the records of the inquiries at the next hearing.

The lawyer for Mukesh Kumar said no call-up notice has been received from NAB. He expressed concern that NAB may arrest him in the inquiry. The court adjourned further hearing till September 12.

NAB has issued a called a call-up notice to Hassan Ali Sharif, an alleged frontman of former minister for excise and taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, and Waheed Shaikh, deputy director admin, excise and taxation department, Government of Sindh.

Advertisement

Both were ordered to appear before the bureau on August 25 but skipped the notice. According to NAB rules, the anti-graft watchdog could arrest any suspect who ignores three call-up notices and does not appear before its investigation officer.

The inquiry is being conducted over misuse of powers and corruption. They have been asked to appear before the bureau with all documents. NAB has formed a special committee and a team is conducting inquiry at a fast pace.

NAB has launched corruption inquires and investigations in the Motor Registration Authority and Excise and Taxation Department, at Civic Center, Karachi.

NAB has initiated an inquiry into the alleged irregular use of authority within the Motor Vehicle Registration Wing and the Excise and Taxation Department.

NAB has written a letter to the director of the Motor Vehicle Registration Authority and the Excise and Taxation Department to address concerns.

Front man Hassan Sharif and the deputy director of the admin of the excise department have been requested to provide verified documents related to property assets.

Advertisement

They have been called upon to provide the details of both movable and immovable properties under the family members’ names. NAB has also demanded the records of ownership for vehicles belonging to both officials.