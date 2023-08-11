Shehbaz invites allies to ponder over possibility of seat adjustment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday invited the coalition parties in his government to sit together and ponder over the possibility of seat adjustment in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a dinner hosted in honour of leaders of allied parties, he said allied parties had their own manifestos and would campaign for their candidates but they should work for seat adjustments in the elections in view of the challenges facing the country.

He said, “I wholly support seat adjustment among the coalition partners. The consultation will continue for seat adjustment in the elections.”

He said he would invite leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz for finalizing the name of the caretaker prime minister.

The process for finalizing the caretaker prime minister could take eight days because if he and the opposition leader could not reach a decision then a parliamentary committee or the Election Commission could choose the caretaker head of the government, he explained.

Unfortunately, he said President wrote him a letter to finalize the name till Saturday although his assertion was based on ignorance as still many days were left to complete the process, he added.

He said despite insurmountable difficulties, economic and political challenges, inflation and devastating floods, the coalition government remained united and worked for the betterment of Pakistan.

He admitted that the government was compelled to impose levy on petroleum products due to conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF) which put financial burden on the people.

Inflation was high due to commodities’ prices in the international market and the war in Ukraine, he added.

He said Pakistan produced record bumper wheat crop as compared to the last year in which the country had to import wheat of $ two billion.

The coalition government also faced the political chaos, long marches and unrest caused by unruly elements, he recalled.

He said the government achieved economic and political stability and secured an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which saved the country from economic meltdown and from an imminent default.

Shehbaz Sharif said the incident of May 9, created a new wave of chaos and uncertainty in the country, adding though

the incident also exposed the people who were conspiring against Pakistan.

He remarked that Imran Niazi revolted against Pakistani state, chief of arm staff and damaged integrity of the country.

“Never in the past any political leader acted in such a manner against the Pakistani state.”

He said the issue of cypher was a dangerous development which damaged Pakistan’s relations with the United States.



The present foreign secretary and Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Dr Asad Majeed clearly stated that the cypher did not mention that there was any conspiracy to remove the government of Imran Niazi, he elaborated.

Shehbaz said Imran Niazi vitiated the political atmosphere in the country and poisoned minds of youth with his unending and repeated lies.

He said the newly formed Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would attract investment in the country and lead to greater progress and prosperity.