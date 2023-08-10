ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Raja Riaz met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday as part of the consultation process for the selection of the caretaker prime minister.

After detailed deliberation, the two leaders decided to meet again tomorrow (Friday) to reach a consensus on selecting a name for the caretaker prime minister.

As per the constitution, the prime minister had invited the opposition leader to a meeting regarding the appointment of the caretaker prime minister.

The meeting to consult the name of the caretaker prime minister was held in a cordial environment, said a press release issued by the Prime Minister Office.

Later, talking to the media in Islamabad this afternoon, Raja Riaz said he shared his names for the coveted slot with the Prime Minister and vice versa. He said the meeting with the Prime Minister was held in a cordial and conducive environment and they, at length, exchanged views over the subject matter. He said the caretaker Prime Minister will be nominated with consensus in consultation with Shehbaz Sharif.

Advertisement

The Leader of the Opposition said it has been agreed that both he and the Prime Minister will ponder upon the names forwarded by both of them. He further said a second round of talks will be held tomorrow to finalize a suitable person as caretaker Prime Minister of the country.

Earlier on the day, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has issued a notification for the dissolution of the National Assembly, Bol News reported.

The president dissolved the National Assembly under Article 58-1, read the notification issued by the ministry.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Ali dissolved National Assembly on in the wee hour of Thursday on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz sent the advice to the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Ali to dissolve the National Assembly tonight, sources said.

The president dissolved the National Assembly under Article 58 of the Constitution. With the dissolution of the lower house, the current government’s tenure ended prematurely.

Advertisement