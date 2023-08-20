Shehbaz Sharif departs for London to review Nawaz’s ‘return’

Nawaz plans return in middle of September 2023: sources.

Sulaiman Shehbaz accompanies former PM.

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed for London, embarking on a journey via Qatar Airways QR 629.

Accompanying him on the trip is Sulaiman Shehbaz. Shehbaz Sharif’s travel to London is set to occur through a route via Doha using Qatar Airways.

Notably, significant political discussions are anticipated during Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to London, according to sources within the party.

The meeting will encompass deliberations on the anticipated return date of party leader Nawaz Sharif.

Additionally, the party will engage in comprehensive talks concerning the resolution of all legal matters pertaining to Nawaz Sharif’s repatriation.

The legal team of the Muslim League-N will provide a detailed presentation to the party leader, elucidating the legal aspects linked to repatriation.

The forthcoming meeting with the London-based party leader will also feature the participation of former federal ministers.