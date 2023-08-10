Shehbaz Sharif invites Raja Riaz for consultations on caretaker prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz, inviting him for a meeting on Thursday for consultations on the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister.

In his letter, the prime minister said that the president has dissolved the National Assembly under article 58(1) of the constitution and that he is ready to fulfill his constitutional responsibility for the appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister.

Under the constitution, they have three days after the dissolution of the assembly to finalize the name of the caretaker Prime Minister.

In case there is no consensus on any name, the matter would be referred to a parliamentary committee.

If the committee also fails to make any decision, then the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will have two days to choose the caretaker prime minister from the list of names shared with the commission.