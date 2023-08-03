Shehbaz Sharif to inaugurate Barakahu bypass in Islamabad today

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate Barakahu bypass and lay foundation stone of Sarena Chowk underpass project in Islamabad on Thursday (today), Bol News reported.

He will also address ceremonies on the occasion.

Besides, the prime minister will also inaugurate Digital Youth Hub in Islamabad the same day.

The project will ensure provision of educational facilities of international standard to talented youth from one digital platform under the vision of the prime minister.