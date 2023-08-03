Shehryar Afridi, brother rearrested after release from Adiala Jail  

ISLAMABAD: The police again arrested former Federal Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi and his brother after their release from outside of Adiala Jail on Thursday.They were taken away by the police to unknown location.

The court had ordered the release of Shehryar Afridi and his brother and Adiala Jail administration has been informed about the court orders, DC Rawalpindi said.

Shehryar Afridi and his brother were taken into custody under 3MPO on the orders of the DC.

The orders of three MPOs were given by DC Rawalpindi.