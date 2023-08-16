Shehryar Afridi released on IHC order

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal minister Shehryar Afridi has been released on the order of the Islamabad High court. Afridi left for home from the IHC under strict police security after receiving the written order of the court.

Shahryar Afridi was carrying the Holy Quran in his hand while leaving the high court.

The IHC had directed the IGP Islamabad and the Chief Commissioner to provide security to Shehryar Afridi.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the release of PTI’s leaders Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar after suspending their detention under MPO.

IHC judge Justice Babar Sattar heard the case against the detention of PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar.

The court decided to indict DC Islamabad in contempt of court case.

The contempt of court case against DC Islamabad has been initiated because of the use of exceeding powers while issuing MPO order.

The IHC declared the DC’s response to the show-cause notice issued in the Shehryar Afridi case as unsatisfactory.

Judge Sattar lambasted the DC Islamabad asking what he had written in the MPO order. “You wrote the same reasons in the MPO dated 16th May which are in the order of 8th August.” “The court had declared your MPO order illegal,” Justice Babar Sattar observed.

The court summoned SSP Operations to the rostrum, to which his lawyer Tahir Kazim stated that the reasons for quashing the first MPO order were different.

Justice Babar Sattar remarks “You people have created a drama, the court cancels the MPO order, and then a new order is issued.”

The court later inquired PTI leader Shehryar Afridi of having any house in Islamabad. “Yes, my house is there,” replied Shehryar Afridi.

The court while suspending the MPO order allowed Afridi to go to his Islamabad’s residence.

However, IHC directed Afridi to stay within the capital city and not to make any statement on the media or social media until the case is over.