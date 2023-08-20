Shireen Mazari’s daughter abducted from residence

Articles
  • No search or arrest warrant was showed to the ex-PTI leader.
  • Police, unidentifiable men took camera recordings, phone, and laptop along.
  • Mazari termed the incident as kidnapping.
Former senior leader of PTI Shireen Mazari on Sunday reported the abduction of her daughter Imaan Hazir Mazari from residence by the police and plainclothes people.

Shireen Mazari strongly criticized the event, asserting that security personnel forcefully entered her home by breaking down the front door.

She expressed her disappointment with the overnight action taken by law enforcement, who not only arrested her daughter but also confiscated security equipment, Imaan’s laptop, and phone.

Additionally, Mazari disclosed that she inquired about their purpose, but they forcibly took Imaan and extensively searched the entire house.

She mentioned that Imaan was wearing night attire, and despite her daughter’s request for a moment to change, they ignored it and took her away.

Mazari’s concern heightened due to the lack of an arrest warrant during the operation. She emphasized that the security personnel didn’t present any warrant to her. At the time of the incident, she clarified that only two women were residing in the house.

The former PTI member categorized the entire occurrence as ‘state fascism’ and viewed it as a kidnapping rather than a lawful apprehension.

