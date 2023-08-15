Shoaib Shaikh vows to unite as nation, remove inequalities

He prayed for the success and prosperity of Pakistan.

Chairman and CEO Axact and BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh said that the Independence Day of Pakistan represents steadfast determination and the sacrifices undertaken for a brighter tomorrow.

He vowed to come together in solidarity, rising above our distinctions, to forge a more promising future.

Advertisement

Shoaib Shaikh prayed for Pakistan and its flag to fly high and move on the path of prosperity and harmony.

He tweeted, “Independence is the embodiment of unwavering resolve & sacrifices made for a brighter dawn. This 14th August, let’s stand in unity, transcending differences, to build a better future. May the flag of Pakistan🇵🇰 fly high & may our efforts bring prosperity & harmony to Pakistan!”

Independence is the embodiment of unwavering resolve & sacrifices made for a brighter dawn. This 14th August, let’s stand in unity, transcending differences, to build a better future. May the flag of Pakistan🇵🇰 fly high & may our efforts bring prosperity & harmony to Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/0HvjmGgKOk — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) August 14, 2023