Sindh Assembly dissolved as Governor Sindh signs summary

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly was dissolved as Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesuri signed the summary submitted by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday.

After the Sindh Assembly’ dissolution, the Sindh Cabinet also came to an end.

The Sindh Assembly lasted four years, 11 months and 29 days.

In a notification issued by the Sindh government, Tessori said: “As advised by the chief minister and in exercise of powers conferred upon me under clause (1) of Article 112 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and other provisions enabling me in this behalf, I, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, governor of Sindh, hereby dissolve the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Friday, the 11th day of August, at 9pm.”

According to the Constitution, the governor shall dissolve the provincial assembly if so advised by the chief minister; and the provincial assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the chief minister has so advised.

Earlier, a one-to-one meeting between Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took place n for fifteen minutes at the Governor’s House.